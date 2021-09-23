Bixby teacher arrested on federal child pornography charges

Based on the information the school received, officials do not believe any current or former Bixby students were involved in the alleged crimes.

"To learn that a Bixby teacher entrusted with the safety and well-being of children may have been involved in conduct as abhorrent as what has been alleged is highly disturbing," the release said. "We strongly condemn any actions on the part of an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child, particularly when done by someone in a position of public trust.