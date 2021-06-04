Bixby man pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets from OKC oil and gas employer

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Bixby man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to conspiracy to steal trade secrets from his former employer, an Oklahoma City-based oil and gas company.
Joshua Decker, 37, a former controller for Oil States Piper Valve, a division of Oil States Industries that serves customers engaged in drilling and production, orchestrated a scheme to steal technical drawings, material specifications and manufacturing instructions for the company’s valves, prosecutors said.
Decker also emailed to himself the company’s cost information and sales by product and customer, they alleged.
Oil States Piper Valve manufactures compact manifold ball valves sold across the United States.