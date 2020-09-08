Bixby man arrested on murder complaint, accused of ramming man with car in Tulsa

A Bixby man was arrested on a murder complaint Tuesday after a man he's accused of ramming with a car in southeast Tulsa was pronounced brain dead.

Witnesses told police that Michael Rivera purposefully ran into Juan Sanchez with a borrowed car in the 10900 block of East 61st Street about 2:50 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest and booking report.

The witnesses reportedly said the driver, Rivera, was angry with a relative of the victim's over supposedly stolen items.

"They said a dark colored car was driving slowly through the lot then picked up speed and aimed for the group that (Sanchez) was in and hit him with the car," the report says.

Sanchez, 30, was pronounced brain dead Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

The car's owner told investigators he had loaned the vehicle to his son, who was with Rivera, on Sunday and that on Monday he received a photo of the car with a dented hood and broken windshield. Rivera attempted to have the car fixed at a body shop, according to the report.

The owner's son, a juvenile, told police what happened, and detectives found Rivera at his parents' home the next day.