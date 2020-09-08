 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bixby man arrested on murder complaint, accused of ramming man with car in Tulsa

Bixby man arrested on murder complaint, accused of ramming man with car in Tulsa

Only $5 for 5 months
091020-tul-nws-rivera-michael

Rivera

 Courtesy

A Bixby man was arrested on a murder complaint Tuesday after a man he's accused of ramming with a car in southeast Tulsa was pronounced brain dead. 

Witnesses told police that Michael Rivera purposefully ran into Juan Sanchez with a borrowed car in the 10900 block of East 61st Street about 2:50 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest and booking report. 

The witnesses reportedly said the driver, Rivera, was angry with a relative of the victim's over supposedly stolen items. 

"They said a dark colored car was driving slowly through the lot then picked up speed and aimed for the group that (Sanchez) was in and hit him with the car," the report says. 

Sanchez, 30, was pronounced brain dead Tuesday afternoon, police reported. 

The car's owner told investigators he had loaned the vehicle to his son, who was with Rivera, on Sunday and that on Monday he received a photo of the car with a dented hood and broken windshield. Rivera attempted to have the car fixed at a body shop, according to the report.

The owner's son, a juvenile, told police what happened, and detectives found Rivera at his parents' home the next day. 

The 28-year-old denied having driven the car, but surveillance video from a nearby business showed him getting into the driver's seat before driving off, according to the report. 

He's held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing. 

Sanchez was the city's 56th homicide victim this year. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Grand jury indictment of Tulsa police officer doesn't necessarily mark policy shift in criminal investigations of police, DA says
Crime News

Grand jury indictment of Tulsa police officer doesn't necessarily mark policy shift in criminal investigations of police, DA says

  • Updated

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had warned in a letter to Attorney General Mike Hunter in June that "rapidly unfolding events" associated with the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25 are "of significant concern to our nation and now our state."

DOCUMENT: Letter from Tulsa County DA to Oklahoma Attorney General

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News