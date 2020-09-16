Bixby man accused of accelerating into man in Tulsa parking lot is charged with murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bixby man was charged with murder in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday on allegations that he purposefully drove his car into a man in a parking lot, rendering him brain dead.

Michael Anthony Rivera, 28, was detained for questioning at his parent's home on Sept. 8, the day after Juan Sanchez, 30, was struck by a car in a south Tulsa parking lot and left for dead, according to an arrest and booking report.

Police learned that Rivera was angry with a relative of Sanchez's over supposedly stolen items, and ample witnesses spoke to officers, placing Rivera at the wheel of the car that hit Sanchez.

“They said a dark colored car was driving slowly through the lot then picked up speed and aimed for the group that (Sanchez) was in and hit him with the car,” a report states.

Sanchez was pronounced brain-dead the next day.

Rivera denied driving the car, which an acquaintance had borrowed from a parent, but footage from surveillance cameras in the area placed him in the driver's seat about the time of the crash, according to the report.