Bartlesville police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead inside an apartment early Wednesday.

Officers responded after 3:30 a.m. to a call about a shooting at Brookhaven Apartments in the 1400 block of Southwest Santa Fe, according to Bartlesville Police Capt. Andrew Ward. They found an unidentified man with a fatal gunshot wound inside one of the units, Ward said in a news release.

Witnesses told police a white van with plastic on the windows had been seen leaving the area. Investigators ask those with information to contact Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast | True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?