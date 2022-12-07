 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bartlesville officer investigated on allegation of sexual misconduct with informant-witness

Two investigations are underway regarding a Bartlesville police officer accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness.

On Nov. 8, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of the allegations and immediately placed the officer on administrative leave, according to a news release from the city of Bartlesville. 

An internal investigation of the officer's conduct was started within Bartlesville Police Department, and BPD officials also requested that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conduct a criminal probe. The simultaneous investigations remain ongoing, according to Bartlesville city officials.

The decision regarding the accused officer's employment with Bartlesville Police Department will be made after the conclusion of the internal investigation "expected to conclude soon," the release states. 

