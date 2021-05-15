 Skip to main content
Bartlesville man arrested after shooting neighbor in leg during dispute
A man was arrested early Saturday after reportedly shot his neighbor in the leg during the midst of a dispute.

Devon Laws, who lives in the 800 block of Northwest Lupa Street, was arrested on a shooting with intent to kill complaint, said Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings.

Police said Laws fired three to five shots at a neighbor who lived across the street, striking that person once in the leg.

Detectives at the scene indicated that the shooting followed what was described as "brief dispute" between the two, Hastings said.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment for an gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

