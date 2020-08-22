Broken Arrow residents should perhaps display "a little more" vigilance for suspicious activity after a Tulsa Police officer's cat was found halved and eviscerated in "a nice" neighborhood last weekend, a Broken Arrow police spokesman said.
The cat, identified as Capone in a Facebook post owner Josie Saltarelli shared, had been missing for a while, and his family had just put up signs in the neighborhood, Ofc. Mike Peale said.
The next day, "low and behold, there is the cat on display across from the house," Peale said.
Capone, a Bengal, had been cleanly cut in half and disemboweled, Peale said, and there was no blood or evidence at the scene that led investigators to believe the trauma occurred where the cat's body lay. Neither was there indication that any animal could have inflicted such a fate, causing officers to believe it was at the hands of a human.
"It doesn't look like it's an accident," Peale said.
No arrests have been made. Detectives are currently investigating the crime as animal cruelty, Peale said, because without a suspect there is no motive.
Officers have canvassed and re-canvassed the area interviewing residents and looking for surveillance footage to no avail. Capone's family has video camera security, Peale said, but the cat was placed just outside the range of the camera.
Detectives are looking into the crime from a handful of angles, such as whether Capone's family, which includes a Tulsa Police officer, was targeted for that reason—he parks his patrol car at home and flies a thin blue line flag—or in some type of retaliatory act for any ongoing dispute or feud.
“Some people are capable of extreme violence and deranged actions, and sometimes you just don’t know who those people are," Peale said.
They're also checking neighboring jurisdictions to see whether "similar atrocities" have occurred.
Saltarelli's Facebook post welcomed a flood of condolences and calls for justice, as well as donations for a reward for information.
Intially offering $500, Saltarelli had friends offer to increase the award, and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals contributed even more. Nearly $6,000 is now offered for information in Capone's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BAPD's non-emergency line at 918-259-8400.