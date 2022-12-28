 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank robber was not wearing wolf mask, Bixby police confirm after story goes viral among NFL fans

A local bank robbery story that went viral last week among NFL fans prompted Bixby Police to respond on social media to clear up some misconceptions, including from a popular sports analyst and commentator.

The Dec. 16 armed robbery at TTCU on South Memorial drew the attention of YouTube host Pat McAfee when Kansas City Chiefs fans connected the alleged robber, Xavier Michael Babudar, with the Chiefsaholic social media account. The individual has about 37,000 followers and is known for attending NFL games in a full wolf costume and Kansas City Chiefs attire.

The subsequent story went viral after followers noted Chiefsaholic never made it to the Dec. 18 game in Houston and news of the Bixby bank robbery was shared with a 2016 image. The photo, from a news story out of DeKalb County, Georgia, showed a bank robber in a full wolf costume.

The image likely contributed to the viral nature of the story and prompted questions about whether the Bixby bank robber was also wearing a wolf mask. Police responded to the direct question on Twitter, noting "the suspect was not wearing a costume style mask."

McAfee, noting no one was aware of Chiefsaholic's real name, mistakenly said in a Dec. 20 video that Babudar was caught after robbing a bank in Texas. Bixby Police also tweeted a correction to that statement, noting Babudar was taken into custody within six minutes. Babudar's first name is spelled Xaviar in some records.

Xavier Babudar sometimes spelled Xaviar

Babudar

An arrest report confirms officers found Babudar, in a residential area only half a mile from TTCU, a short time after the robbery. Witnesses said the suspect was wearing gloves, a green hoodie and green pants. At the time of his arrest, officers said Babudar was wearing a backpack containing a green jacket, green sweatpants, gloves and a paintball mask, as well as a CO2 pistol. 

Babudar, 28, faces charges in Tulsa County of assault while masked or disguised, and robbery with a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for Jan. 20. He remains held in Tulsa County jail with bond set at $200,000.

The Chiefsaholic account has been inactive since about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 16. The robbery occurred around 9:40 a.m. that Friday.

Video: Memorable Tulsa World court system stories of 2022

Stories by Kelsy Schlotthauer, Andrea Eger, Barbara Hoberock, Kevin Canfield and Curtis Killman.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

