BA police no longer seeking passengers who bailed from car pursued before shootout

A litany of rounds can be heard as the two exchange gunfire, and in a few pauses Sherman realizes he was struck and makes his way back behind the vehicles in the roadway.

As additional officers arrived, a supervisor trained as an emergency medical technician applied a tourniquet to Sherman's leg, Walker said, and he was helped into the back of a patrol car that took him to paramedics staging nearby. He was then taken to a hospital to be treated and later released.

Officers searching the woods later found 31-year-old Batt dead with a gunshot wound that investigators believe was self-inflicted. Some of Batt's rounds reportedly also struck an occupied residence, to the north of Kenosha Street, as well as the LeSabre he drove. The vehicle was later confirmed to not be stolen, Walker said, though the tags were improper.

Police were seeking the passengers who fled from Batt's vehicle but have since made contact with both, Walker said. One, a 60-year-old man, was released, and the other, Jason Wade Maple, 33, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants in Rogers and Wagoner counties, Walker said.

The investigation is ongoing.