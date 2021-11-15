BA police no longer seeking passengers who bailed from car pursued before shootout

Broken Arrow police on Friday released body camera footage of a shootout that left an officer wounded earlier this month and announced they're no longer seeking passengers who fled from the vehicle that officer pursued.
Officer Caleb Sherman is "doing well and recovering" after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg during the exchange of rounds that followed an attempted traffic stop Nov. 6, police spokesman Chris Walker said Monday.
Sherman, 31, was attempting to pull over a purple 2005 Buick LeSabre about 2:40 a.m. in a neighborhood near County Line Road and Kenosha Street when two of the vehicle's passengers bailed out and its driver peeled away.
The LeSabre's tag checked back to a different vehicle, police said, which is often indicative of a stolen vehicle.
Sherman, a five-year veteran of the department, pursued and activated his siren in addition to his already-activated emergency lights. The fleeing driver, later identified as Cory Gene Batt, crashed through a dead-end street and came to a rest in the 2900 block of East Kenosha Street.
In dark video footage, Sherman can be seen running toward the tree line to where police say Batt fled, shouting "You better stop" and "Get on the ground."
Immediately following his commands, and before Sherman could breach the tree line, three gunshots can be heard and their accompanying muzzle flashes are visible from the brush as Batt appears to open fire on Sherman.
A litany of rounds can be heard as the two exchange gunfire, and in a few pauses Sherman realizes he was struck and makes his way back behind the vehicles in the roadway.
As additional officers arrived, a supervisor trained as an emergency medical technician applied a tourniquet to Sherman's leg, Walker said, and he was helped into the back of a patrol car that took him to paramedics staging nearby. He was then taken to a hospital to be treated and later released.
Officers searching the woods later found 31-year-old Batt dead with a gunshot wound that investigators believe was self-inflicted. Some of Batt's rounds reportedly also struck an occupied residence, to the north of Kenosha Street, as well as the LeSabre he drove. The vehicle was later confirmed to not be stolen, Walker said, though the tags were improper.
Police were seeking the passengers who fled from Batt's vehicle but have since made contact with both, Walker said. One, a 60-year-old man, was released, and the other, Jason Wade Maple, 33, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants in Rogers and Wagoner counties, Walker said.
The investigation is ongoing.
At the time of the shootout, Batt, a convicted felon who was released from prison in January 2020, was wanted in at least three Rogers County cases on charges of aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, first-degree robbery, domestic abuse, interfering with an emergency phone call, threatening to perform an act of violence, conspiracy, and gang-related offenses.
The cases have been dismissed.