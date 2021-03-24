Auto theft, burglary suspect arrested after police helicopter tracks him through east, south Tulsa

A suspect in a string of crimes, including auto theft, burglary and larceny, was arrested on Wednesday.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that a challenging several days ended with the arrest of William Mayes.

Investigators developed Mayes as a suspect in the series of crimes and found him in the area of 21st Street and Garnett Road on Wednesday.

"Due to his propensity to lead officers on high speed and dangerous pursuits," the police had their helicopter track Mayes as he drove, the post says.

It says that even though they were not in active pursuit of his vehicle on the ground, he drove recklessly and endangered citizens.

Mayes and two alleged accomplices jumped out of the car in an apartment complex near 78th Street and Memorial Drive. Mayes and one of the alleged accomplices, a juvenile, then left the complex in a stolen Infiniti SUV, and the third other took off on foot and had not been found as of Wednesday evening.