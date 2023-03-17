Describing the situation as “daunting,” a federal judge told attorneys for the state of Oklahoma and the poultry industry on Friday that it was time to come up with a resolution to pollution problems plaguing the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller.

“It’s time to get a resolution to this matter and get some benefit for everyone involved,” U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell said during a hearing in Tulsa federal court.

Frizzell’s comments came after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond informed the court that negotiations with poultry industry attorneys had begun since the judge in January sided with the state on most matters in a nearly 18-year-old civil lawsuit that alleged poultry waste had polluted waters in the Illinois River watershed.

Drummond said that while both parties had been negotiating in good faith on a solution that satisfies all sides, he asked Frizzell to grant them an additional 90 days to come up with something to present to the court.

Frizzell scheduled the next hearing on the matter for June 16.

The brief hearing Friday comes nearly two months after Frizzell determined that the overuse of poultry waste to fertilize fields in the Illinois River watershed constituted a public nuisance and a trespass on the waters in the Oklahoma portion of the watershed.

The judge also determined that the poultry companies had violated Oklahoma pollution laws and that the state was entitled to injunctive relief for each violation. Each violation carries a civil penalty of not more than $10,000.

In issuing the ruling, Frizzell found that the 11 poultry companies still named in the lawsuit “have known or should reasonably have known since at least the mid-to-late 1980s that phosphorus in the runoff of land-applied poultry waste injures the waters of the Illinois River watershed.”

Poultry waste is a combination of poultry excrement and poultry litter, which sometimes consists of wood shavings or rice hulls used to absorb liquids, according to Frizzell's ruling.

The state of Oklahoma, under then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson, sued 14 poultry companies in federal court in 2005 to try to stop the poultry industry from over-applying poultry waste to land in the Illinois River watershed, consisting of 1 million acres straddling northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

The state claimed that poultry waste was being overapplied as fertilizer to ranchers' fields in the watershed. While the phosphorus-rich fertilizer was a cheap way to fertilize cover crops for cattle, saturation of the fields with the waste resulted in runoff polluting streams in the watershed, Frizzell ruled.

Excess amounts of phosphorus has over time polluted Lake Tenkiller, the Illinois River and its tributaries, causing excess algae and blue-green bacteria, Frizzell said in his decision.

In issuing his ruling, he asked attorneys for both sides to meet and attempt to reach an agreement regarding “remedies to be imposed in this action.”

Frizzell indicated that he will decide the matter on his own if both sides can’t come up with a solution that meets his approval.

Despite the ruling's having come more than 13 years after the conclusion of the bench trial in the case, the judge mentioned a recent personal experience that told him the problem still exists.

Frizzell said while driving home from Bentonville, Arkansas, recently, he noticed that poultry waste had been placed on farmland that had too much of a slope to reduce runoff potential.

The judge asked whether the parties had looked at a plan developed after the city of Tulsa successfully sued the poultry industry and the city of Decatur, Arkansas, in 2001 over phosphorus pollution in the watersheds that feed Eucha and Spavinaw lakes, which supply drinking water to the city.

Frizzell also suggested that “some agreement” to truck out poultry waste from the watershed “ought to be in the plan” that Oklahoma and poultry officials decide upon.

Drummond said everything was on the table at this point in the state's discussions with poultry industry officials.

Robert George, an attorney for George’s companies — among the defendants — told the judge in response to a question that a nonprofit organization supported by the poultry industry had exported more than 1 million tons of poultry litter out of the watershed.

Trial testimony indicated that more than 1.1 billion birds owned by the poultry companies in the watershed between 2000 and 2007 generated from 354,000 to 528,000 tons of waste per year.

There were about 1,900 grow houses in the watershed at the time of the trial, with about 425 of them in Oklahoma and the balance in Arkansas.

Drummond said he hoped to reach a settlement in the matter but noted that Frizzell would be the first to be notified should the parties reach an impasse.

Frizzell asked that attorneys for both parties submit a joint status report on the progress of negotiations seven days before the June hearing.

The 11 poultry companies still named as defendants in the lawsuit are Tyson Foods Inc., Tyson Poultry Inc., Tyson Chicken Inc., Cobb-Vantress Inc., Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Cargill Turkey Production LLC, George’s Inc., George’s Farms Inc., Peterson Farms Inc. and Simmons Foods Inc.

Peterson Farms sold to Simmons Foods in 2008, according to the ruling, while Cal-Maine Foods has had no production in the watershed since 2005. Cargill Inc., meanwhile, transferred its turkey business in the watershed to Cargill Turkey Production in 2004 and currently has no contracts with any growers in the watershed, according to Frizzell’s ruling.