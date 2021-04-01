Attorney to face jury trial on racketeering, witness tampering; judge tosses murder solicitation charge

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said the state would likely appeal the decision on the two dismissed counts. He also said it was not necessary to prove Connor made decisions about the way the massage businesses are operated to demonstrate that he engaged in racketeering.

"What you can't be is a customer and a consigliere of a criminal enterprise … and actively help it succeed," he said. "These shops are houses of ill repute and houses of prostitution."

Elmore also claimed that Connor was known as "the lawyer you get because he makes charges go away" and argued that Tate, along with those allied with him, wanted to commit crimes at Connor's request in exchange for his work on their cases.

But Brewster said Connor was a lawyer for three decades who had no blemishes on his record and who was obviously effective at his job.

Connor filed a libel lawsuit against Wright over comments he made related to the contents of the phone calls with Tate, whose phones were wiretapped while authorities investigated Tate's role in a drug operation he oversaw from prison in McAlester.