Attorney for Shannon Kepler seeks new trial, claims information about witness withheld

Recently convicted former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler should be granted a new trial because evidence that could have benefited him at his April trial was not provided, his attorney alleged in court filings.

Rather, Stan Monroe, Kepler’s attorney, claims in a motion that the filing of state felony charges against a chief prosecution witness was timed so that his defense would not learn about the witness’s pending lewd molestation charges until after the jury retired to consider Kepler’s fate.

“This is a Brady violation of the highest magnitude,” Monroe wrote in a motion for a new trial, referring to the legal doctrine that requires the government to provide any exculpatory evidence to the defense.

A Tulsa federal jury acquitted Kepler April 26 of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Jeremey Lake. But he was convicted of using a firearm while committing second-degree murder in Indian Country in Lake’s death. The conviction carries a prison term of 10 years to life.

Kepler has claimed he shot Lake in self-defense after the teen, who had been dating one of Kepler’s daughters, pointed a handgun at him when the two met Aug. 5, 2014 on a west Tulsa street.

No gun was found on or near Lake.