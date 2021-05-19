Attorney for Shannon Kepler seeks new trial, claims information about witness withheld

Recently convicted former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler should be granted a new trial because evidence that could have benefited him at his April trial was not provided, his attorney alleged in court filings.
Rather, Stan Monroe, Kepler’s attorney, claims in a motion that the filing of state felony charges against a chief prosecution witness was timed so that his defense would not learn about the witness’s pending lewd molestation charges until after the jury retired to consider Kepler’s fate.
“This is a Brady violation of the highest magnitude,” Monroe wrote in a motion for a new trial, referring to the legal doctrine that requires the government to provide any exculpatory evidence to the defense.
A Tulsa federal jury acquitted Kepler April 26 of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Jeremey Lake. But he was convicted of using a firearm while committing second-degree murder in Indian Country in Lake’s death. The conviction carries a prison term of 10 years to life.
Kepler has claimed he shot Lake in self-defense after the teen, who had been dating one of Kepler’s daughters, pointed a handgun at him when the two met Aug. 5, 2014 on a west Tulsa street.
No gun was found on or near Lake.
The jury also convicted Kepler of using a firearm to assault Lake’s brother, Michael Hamilton, when he fired shots in Hamilton’s direction moments after shooting Lake.
But Monroe claims in a motion for a new trial that federal prosecutors withheld information regarding state investigators looking into lewd molestation allegations against Hamilton at the time he testified in Kepler’s fifth trial. Kepler's first three state trials ended in hung juries.
Monroe claims court records show state prosecutors filed two counts of lewd molestation against Hamilton about 15 minutes after the jury retired to deliberate Kepler’s fate.
Court documents date the Hamilton case back to at least Sept. 11 when a Tulsa Police detective signed a probable cause affidavit naming Hamilton, according to Monroe. Hamilton has been jailed on $50,000 bond since May 5, online Tulsa County jail records show.
Monroe wrote in his motion that even if the court would not have permitted him to question Hamilton on the pending charges, he could have asked whether the government had promised him anything for his testimony in Kepler’s trial.
But prosecutors have pushed back on the claim the information about Hamilton would have benefited Kepler.
“Had Kepler challenged (Hamilton’s) testimony as motivated by his fear of prosecution for events that allegedly took place in February and March 2020, that questioning would have opened the door to introduction of (Hamilton’s) consistent testimony at the four prior trials, all of which predated the alleged conduct,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leena Alam wrote in a court filing.
The two federal prosecutors involved in Kepler’s case claimed in a reply brief that they were unaware of the allegations against Hamilton by the state.
Still, even if the allegations regarding Hamilton had been turned over to Kepler’s defense, prosecutors claim “it would not have been able to use that information to impeach his testimony at trial,” citing local court rules.
A party may only impeach a witness’s character for truthfulness with evidence of a criminal conviction, according to prosecutors.
However, Monroe claimed in his request for a new trial he could have asked Hamilton as to whether his cooperation with the federal government would have helped him in his state prosecution.
Prosecutors also opposed Kepler’s request that he be released from custody pending a hearing on his motions challenging his conviction. In their opposition, prosecutors cited a 1990 federal law which required those convicted of a crime of violence for which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment to be detained in most cases while awaiting sentencing.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals vacated Kepler’s manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court following his fourth trial after determining his case met the criteria under the so-called McGirt Supreme Court decision.
That July 2020 decision found that the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try Kepler because he was a member of an American Indian tribe, in this case the Muscogee Nation, and the shooting occurred with the tribe’s historical geographical reservation boundaries. The ruling has caused hundreds of cases to be retried in federal or tribal courts.
Kepler, who turns 61 Thursday, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11 on the federal convictions.