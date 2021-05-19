Attorney for Shannon Kepler seeks another new trial, claims information about witness was withheld

Former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler, who was recently convicted at his fifth murder trial involving the same killing, should be granted yet another trial because evidence that could have benefited him at his April trial was not provided, his attorney alleges in court filings.
Stan Monroe, Kepler’s attorney, claims in a motion that the filing of state felony lewd molestation charges against a chief prosecution witness was timed so that his defense would not learn about the filing until after the federal jury hearing Kepler's case retired to consider his fate.
“This is a Brady violation of the highest magnitude,” Monroe wrote in a motion for a new trial, referring to the legal doctrine that requires the government to provide any exculpatory evidence to the defense.
A Tulsa federal jury acquitted Kepler April 26 of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Jeremey Lake. But he was convicted of using a firearm while committing second-degree murder in Indian Country in Lake’s death. The conviction carries a prison term of 10 years to life.
Kepler has claimed that he shot Lake in self-defense after the teen, who had begun dating one of Kepler’s daughters, pointed a handgun at him when the two met Aug. 5, 2014, on a street just west of downtown Tulsa.
No gun was found on or near Lake.
The jury also convicted Kepler of using a gun to assault Lake’s brother, Michael Hamilton, when he fired shots in Hamilton’s direction moments after shooting Lake.
But Monroe claims in a motion for a new trial that federal prosecutors withheld information that state investigators were looking into lewd molestation allegations against Hamilton at the time he testified in Kepler’s fifth trial.
Kepler's first three state trials ended in hung juries. He was convicted of manslaughter at his fourth state trial and sentenced to a 15-year prison term, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals vacated that conviction and sentence after determining that Kepler's case met the criteria of last year's McGirt Supreme Court decision.
That decision found that the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try Kepler because he is a member of an American Indian tribe — the Muscogee Nation — and the shooting occurred within the tribe’s reservation. The ruling has caused hundreds of state cases to be retried in federal or tribal courts.
Monroe claims that court records show that state prosecutors filed two counts of lewd molestation against Hamilton about 15 minutes after the federal jury retired to deliberate Kepler’s fate.
Court documents date the Hamilton case back to at least Sept. 11, when a Tulsa Police Department detective signed a probable cause affidavit naming Hamilton, according to Monroe. Hamilton has been jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond since May 5, online Tulsa County jail records show.
Monroe wrote in his motion that even if the court would not have permitted him to question Hamilton on the pending charges, he could have asked whether the government had promised him anything for his testimony in Kepler’s trial.
But prosecutors have pushed back on the claim that the information about Hamilton would have benefited Kepler.
“Had Kepler challenged (Hamilton’s) testimony as motivated by his fear of prosecution for events that allegedly took place in February and March 2020, that questioning would have opened the door to introduction of (Hamilton’s) consistent testimony at the four prior trials, all of which predated the alleged conduct,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leena Alam wrote in a court filing.
The two federal prosecutors involved in Kepler’s case claimed in a reply brief that they were unaware of the allegations against Hamilton by the state.
Still, even if the allegations had been shared with Kepler’s defense, prosecutors say “it would not have been able to use that information to impeach his testimony at trial,” citing local court rules.
A party may only impeach a witness’s character for truthfulness with evidence of a criminal conviction, according to prosecutors.
However, Monroe claimed in his request for a new trial that he could have asked Hamilton whether his cooperation with the federal government would have helped him in his state prosecution.
Federal prosecutors also opposed Kepler’s request that he be released from custody pending a hearing on his motions challenging his conviction. In their opposition, prosecutors cited a 1990 federal law that requires those convicted of a crime of violence for which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment to be detained in most cases while awaiting sentencing.
Kepler, who turns 61 on Thursday, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11 on the federal convictions.
Featured video: