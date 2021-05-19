Attorney for Shannon Kepler seeks another new trial, claims information about witness was withheld

Monroe wrote in his motion that even if the court would not have permitted him to question Hamilton on the pending charges, he could have asked whether the government had promised him anything for his testimony in Kepler’s trial.

But prosecutors have pushed back on the claim that the information about Hamilton would have benefited Kepler.

“Had Kepler challenged (Hamilton’s) testimony as motivated by his fear of prosecution for events that allegedly took place in February and March 2020, that questioning would have opened the door to introduction of (Hamilton’s) consistent testimony at the four prior trials, all of which predated the alleged conduct,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leena Alam wrote in a court filing.

The two federal prosecutors involved in Kepler’s case claimed in a reply brief that they were unaware of the allegations against Hamilton by the state.

Still, even if the allegations had been shared with Kepler’s defense, prosecutors say “it would not have been able to use that information to impeach his testimony at trial,” citing local court rules.

A party may only impeach a witness’s character for truthfulness with evidence of a criminal conviction, according to prosecutors.