At least one dead after McLain football game shooting with possibly multiple victims

One teenager has been killed and another injured in a shooting at McLain High School, police say.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted a "police advisory alert" urging people to "stay clear of the area surrounding McLain High School."

He said officers "are responding to a shooting scene with potentially multiple victims. We are still working to get control of the area and determine additional information."

McLain, at 4929 N. Peoria Ave., hosted Miami High School for a football game Friday night.

The shootings occurred just before 10 p.m. at McLain's Homecoming game, the Tulsa Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

"When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time," the post says.

"Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold."

Police at the scene said no weapon was recovered, and the Facebook post says police consider the shooter to be armed and dangerous. They think he is a 17-year old teen, according to the post.

Police hope that of the hundreds of people at the game, some will come forward and help with this investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department's nonemergency number, 918-596-9222.

McLain reportedly was defeated by one point by Miami High School, with the final score 18-19.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.