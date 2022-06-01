At least 1 dead, multiple people injured after shots fired at medical building south of Saint Francis Hospital

At least one person is dead and multiple other people also have been shot in a medical building south of Saint Francis Hospital.

Police believe that one of them is the shooter, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said, adding that the shooter was reported down around 5:30 p.m. However, he was not yet sure whether the assailant shot himself or police officers shot him.

Meulenberg said the situation at the Natalie Building, 64th Street and Yale Avenue, was being treated as"a catastrophic scene." He said police officers were going floor by floor and room by room to rescue people and make sure no additional shooters were there.

The Police Department's Special Operations Team, agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and U.S. Marshals Service personnel are at the scene.

Police have shut down traffic on Yale at 61st Street at least to 65th Street and say they don't want people to go to the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

