Assistant police chief from western Oklahoma faces child exploitation charges, OSBI reports

Hydro Police Department’s assistant chief was arrested Thursday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation on multiple counts of rape, distribution of obscene photos and forcible sodomy.

Tyler Wesley Davis, who is also a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, was charged with three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of rape by instrumentation, three counts of distribution of obscene or indecent writings or pictures, two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

A social media platform reportedly flagged a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a pre-pubescent female between April and September 2020 and submitted evidence to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC then traced the IP address to Oklahoma, and OSBI took over the investigation.

The investigation led to Davis, according to an OSBI news release, and he was arrested without incident Thursday in Hydro.

He was booked into the Grady County jail, and his bond has not been set yet.