Assistant Oklahoma solicitor general arrested after Broken Arrow police chase, crashes

An assistant solicitor general for the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and University of Tulsa adjunct professor was arrested in Broken Arrow on Tuesday after a police pursuit following a hit-and-run collision. Two pedestrians, including a police officer, were hit by her car as she tried to get away, police said.

Courtney Rae Jordan, 36, who the Attorney General's Office confirmed is employed by there, was arrested, police said, on two complaints of leaving the scene of an injury collision and one complaint each of "assault with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, and larceny from a dwelling," the Broken Arrow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to Jordan's LinkedIn profile, she has been an assistant solicitor general and tribal liaison for the Attorney General's Office since April and an adjunct professor "for the Masters of Jurisprudence in Indian Law" since 2018. The University of Tulsa's website also lists Jordan as an adjunct professor in the College of Law.

Her profile also says she was an assistant United States attorney in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for over three years from 2018 to 2022 and a Cherokee Nation assistant attorney general for five years from 2015 to 2020. Both Broken Arrow police and Jordan's LinkedIn profile indicate that she is a Cherokee citizen, which will bring tribal or federal jurisdiction into the criminal case.

Broken Arrow officers were called to a hit-and-run collision in the 400 block of North Pecan Avenue, just west of the downtown Rose District, about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The license plate of the vehicle involved reportedly also was connected to two attempted burglaries that occurred about 30 minutes before the collision, police said in the Facebook post.

Officers located the vehicle near the scene of the collision and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle, reportedly driven by Jordan, hit a pedestrian and drove away, police said.

The vehicle drove through various businesses' parking lots near Aspen Avenue (145th East Avenue) and Kenosha (71st) Street before stopping in a parking lot.

"Ignoring officer commands, the suspect rammed a patrol car causing the vehicle to hit the officer behind it before driving off again," police said.

Jordan's vehicle then continued at "low speeds" through more parking lots and then headed south on Aspen Avenue, driving at higher speeds, according to police.

Once at Elm Place (161st East Avenue) and Washington (91st) Street, police said, Jordan's vehicle "collided with several vehicles."

"The suspect again attempted to leave the scene before crashing into a privacy fence on Elm Pl. where she was apprehended," police said.

No one injured in the various collisions had life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said in a news release that Jordan has been employed by that office for three months.

“Courtney Jordan is currently on administrative leave while our office gathers more information," said Rachel Roberts, director of communications. “Attorney General O’Connor is thankful no one was seriously hurt and grateful to the Broken Arrow Police Department for their response and handling of the situation.”