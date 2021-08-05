Arrests made in string of vehicle, firearm thefts from south Tulsa, suburbs

He said the neighborhoods affected have "a lot of vehicles being left unlocked with the keys inside" and that some of those vehicles had firearms in them.

Calhoun alleged that the group's main method was to try to open a door of a typically "high-end" vehicle and, depending on whether it opened, take it if the keys were also easily available.

"This organization, this group of criminals is responsible for auto thefts out of Oklahoma City in the last couple months," too, he alleged. "There was a Lamborghini that was recovered in Tulsa within the last I believe two to three months that's also going to be tied to this organization."

Calhoun advised residents to ensure that their surveillance systems, if they have them, are operational. He also urged residents to keep their car doors locked and take their weapons into their homes.

Detailing the arrests, Calhoun said Mingo Valley Division officers were flagged down Wednesday about a report of someone pointing a deadly weapon in the area of Admiral Place and 73rd East Avenue.

"During that flag-down, the victim was minding his own business outside hanging out and a vehicle pulled up occupied by five subjects," he said.