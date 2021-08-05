 Skip to main content
Arrests made in string of vehicle, firearm thefts from south Tulsa, suburbs
  Updated
A Tulsa 18-year-old is jailed in lieu of $1 million bond and other teens and a young adult were arrested in connection with what police allege is a ring of thefts targeting primarily unlocked luxury vehicles in south Tulsa and its suburbs.

Jacob Villavicencio faces complaints of child neglect, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, pointing a firearm with intent and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Emillio Carranza, is in custody on complaints of larceny of a vehicle and joyriding. His bail is set at $50,000.

Tulsa County jail records indicate that Villavicencio has a pending Juvenile Bureau case, filed in 2020, on a petition alleging vehicle theft, obstruction and firearm possession.

Tulsa Police Lt. Chase Calhoun alluded to that history during a press conference Thursday to announce the arrests of Carranza, Villavicencio and at least two others younger than 18.

He said the news comes amid statistics indicating that Tulsa has about 4,000 auto thefts annually on average.

Calhoun said his enforcement unit has recovered seven stolen vehicles tied to the group so far but that "it's estimated that 20 to 25 vehicles have been stolen" from areas in south Tulsa, Bixby and Jenks over the past two weeks.

He said the neighborhoods affected have "a lot of vehicles being left unlocked with the keys inside" and that some of those vehicles had firearms in them.

Calhoun alleged that the group's main method was to try to open a door of a typically "high-end" vehicle and, depending on whether it opened, take it if the keys were also easily available.

"This organization, this group of criminals is responsible for auto thefts out of Oklahoma City in the last couple months," too, he alleged. "There was a Lamborghini that was recovered in Tulsa within the last I believe two to three months that's also going to be tied to this organization."

Calhoun advised residents to ensure that their surveillance systems, if they have them, are operational. He also urged residents to keep their car doors locked and take their weapons into their homes.

Detailing the arrests, Calhoun said Mingo Valley Division officers were flagged down Wednesday about a report of someone pointing a deadly weapon in the area of Admiral Place and 73rd East Avenue.

"During that flag-down, the victim was minding his own business outside hanging out and a vehicle pulled up occupied by five subjects," he said.

Calhoun said the person reported that one of the occupants "produced a firearm and attempted to shoot and kill the victim."

He said a Tulsa police officer happened to be in the area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

"The suspects failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued," he said. "The pursuit was actually terminated due to high speeds. They were driving excessive, 100 mph, … and it was just after 7 a.m."

But he said the vehicle crashed in the area of 51st Street and Memorial Drive, leading to the discovery of Carranza, Villavicencio and the minors, who could face juvenile prosecution. A 10-year-old was in the passenger seat, Calhoun said.

He said interviews with those arrested helped officers find some of the stolen vehicles and that evidence has shown that some of them could have been used in other crimes.

Jail and court records show that neither Carranza nor Villavicencio had been charged in the case as of Thursday evening.

But Calhoun said a judge agreed Thursday to set Villavicencio's bail at $1 million dollars, citing the alleged public safety risk involved with reports that a 10-year-old was in the vehicle during the altercation and subsequent pursuit.

Jail records indicate that the $1 million bail is cumulative for the juvenile case and the new allegations.

Carranza and Villavicencio are scheduled to have arraignments on Tuesday if charges are filed at that time. Calhoun said police expect to make more arrests in the case.

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

