Arrests made in connection to man's death in east Tulsa apartment

Tulsa police have made several arrests in the case of a man found dead in an east Tulsa apartment Aug. 25.

Angie Frost, 39, was arrested Thursday at a north Tulsa convenience store driving a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report. Frost was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and two complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers reportedly responded to the apartment about 5 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 6600 block of East 19th Street after family members found Steven Wood, 51, dead with trauma to the head and several items missing from the apartment, as well as Wood's truck.

Witnesses later told police who they had seen in Wood's truck after he had been found dead, and investigators eventually identified Frost through security footage. Other witnesses reportedly told detectives Frost confessed to having killed Wood.

Frost reportedly told investigators she was at the apartment the night Wood died, but she claimed another woman there strangled Wood with a face mask. Frost admitted to taking Wood's truck after his death, according to an arrest report.

Investigators are reportedly seeking another person, but it remains unclear whether they were a co-conspirator or only a witness in Wood's death.