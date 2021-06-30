Arrests made after stolen classic vehicles found west of Sand Springs, shots fired at surveillance drone

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of several "classic" vehicles, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
"Over the weekend, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office developed information that several classic vehicles that had been stolen from a property in their jurisdiction might be located at a home in Tulsa County," the release said.
Earlier this week, TCSO investigators used a drone to see if the vehicles were stored on a property at 4927 S. 162nd West Ave., west of Sand Springs, the agency said.
"As the drone approached the area, detectives could see multiple vehicles that were covered by tarps."
Moments later, a man at the property, who was later identified as Steven Kitchens, 50, fired a gun at the drone, the agency said in the release.
On Tuesday, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detectives returned to the property with a search warrant.
"That’s where they located a number of stolen classic cars that were stored under the tarps," the release says.
Detectives determined that five of the vehicles had been stolen in Pawnee County. They are a red 1966 Mustang convertible, a red 1967 Mustang Fastback, a red 1966 Mustang fastback, a blue 1971 Dodge pickup and a green 1967 Jeep Deuce."
The vehicles were returned to the owner.
A sixth vehicle recovered, a 1971 Chevrolet Nova, had been reported stolen in Arkansas.
Kitchens was arrested at the home, authorities said.
He faces complaints of reckless handling of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.
The property’s owner, Alan Vanderwagen, 43, fled before deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.
Muskogee County sheriff's deputies located him at a family member’s home on Tuesday night.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, as well as on a charge of endangering others while eluding police that was filed in May.
Kitchens was being held in lieu of $14,000 bond, and Vanderwagen was being held in lieu of $15,500 bond on Wednesday night.