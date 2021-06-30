Arrests made after stolen classic vehicles found west of Sand Springs, shots fired at surveillance drone

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of several "classic" vehicles, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Over the weekend, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office developed information that several classic vehicles that had been stolen from a property in their jurisdiction might be located at a home in Tulsa County," the release said.

Earlier this week, TCSO investigators used a drone to see if the vehicles were stored on a property at 4927 S. 162nd West Ave., west of Sand Springs, the agency said.

"As the drone approached the area, detectives could see multiple vehicles that were covered by tarps."

Moments later, a man at the property, who was later identified as Steven Kitchens, 50, fired a gun at the drone, the agency said in the release.

On Tuesday, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detectives returned to the property with a search warrant.

"That’s where they located a number of stolen classic cars that were stored under the tarps," the release says.