Arrest warrant issued in fatal shooting of woman in her car

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tulsa man in the Dec. 15 homicide of a woman who was shot while driving her car.

Courtney Mikial Thomas, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Hernandez, as well as with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Tulsa police obtained the warrant for Thomas' arrest Tuesday and were searching for him, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers responding to a call that shots had been heard about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 15 found Hernandez, who also went by the name Jennifer Brown, with a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of North Rockford Avenue.

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday, Hernandez and her children were living with the girlfriend of one of Thomas' friends.

That woman reportedly owed Thomas and her boyfriend a collective sum of $2,500, the affidavit says.