Arrest warrant issued in Dec. 15 homicide of woman in her car

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tulsa man in the Dec. 15 homicide of a woman who was shot while driving her car, according to court records.

Courtney Mikial Thomas, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the death of Jennifer Hernandez.

Tulsa police obtained the warrant for Thomas' arrest Tuesday and are searching for him, police said on Facebook.

Officers responding about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 to a call that shots had been heard found Hernandez, who also went by Jennifer Brown, with a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of North Rockford Avenue.

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday, Hernandez and her children were living with the girlfriend of one of Thomas' friends.

That woman reportedly owed Thomas and her boyfriend a collective sum of $2,500.

On Dec. 3, Thomas went to the woman's house looking for her, but she was not home. Thomas got into a confrontation with one of the woman's teenage sons, and two of Hernandez' adult children intervened, according to the affidavit.