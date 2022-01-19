Arrest warrant issued in Dec. 15 homicide of woman in her car

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tulsa man in the Dec. 15 homicide of a woman who was shot while driving her car, according to court records.
Courtney Mikial Thomas, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the death of Jennifer Hernandez.
Tulsa police obtained the warrant for Thomas' arrest Tuesday and are searching for him, police said on Facebook.
Officers responding about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 to a call that shots had been heard found Hernandez, who also went by Jennifer Brown, with a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of North Rockford Avenue.
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday, Hernandez and her children were living with the girlfriend of one of Thomas' friends.
That woman reportedly owed Thomas and her boyfriend a collective sum of $2,500.
On Dec. 3, Thomas went to the woman's house looking for her, but she was not home. Thomas got into a confrontation with one of the woman's teenage sons, and two of Hernandez' adult children intervened, according to the affidavit.
Thomas was reportedly wearing a ski mask during this encounter.
On Dec. 15, Hernandez and her two sons were forced to leave the house, and while they were driving away on North Rockford Avenue, Thomas reportedly ambushed them and started shooting at their car, according to the affidavit.
Hernandez, who was in the driver's seat, was shot and killed. Neither of her sons were shot, but one returned fire at Thomas and missed.
Thomas reportedly dropped a phone at the homicide scene, and after police searched Thomas' mother's house, they discovered Thomas had two phones and was searching for the one he lost.
Police interviewed Thomas' friend, the one whose girlfriend owed him money, and the friend reportedly told officers Thomas had called him on Dec. 15 about 11 minutes before the homicides and told the friend "he needed help."
Hernandez was the 59th homicide victim of 2021, the sixth woman to be killed in Tulsa in 2021 and the second woman to be fatally shot while driving in north Tulsa in little more than a month.
Thomas is described in the affidavit as a five-foot-ten-inch, 175-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.