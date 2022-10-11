Arrest warrant issued for homicide suspect in killing of 18-year-old

Tulsa police are searching for a 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in a September shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

In charges filed Monday, prosecutors allege that Kaleb Pelton was recorded on a surveillance camera walking up to Fedro Givens Jr. and shooting him at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st Street and U.S. 169 on Sept. 30.

Pelton and another person can be seen on the video approaching Givens about 7:45 p.m. as he sat with a couple of girls in a gazebo, the documents state, and Pelton reportedly asked Givens whether he knew a certain person. Upon Givens’ affirmative reply, Pelton can be seen pulling out a gun and shooting Givens in his upper torso before fleeing, the affidavit alleges.

Givens, 18, was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

Investigators shared still images from the scene with Union Public Schools officials, who identified Pelton as the shooter. Police also determined that a sweatshirt the victim’s family found along the assailants' path of escape belonged to Pelton.

Also, two witnesses identified Pelton as the shooter in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives are still searching for the person who was with Pelton during the shooting.

Givens’ fatal shooting was the third in a day of four separate homicides across the city — the first time Tulsa has experienced such a spate in more than 30 years — and his is one of two of the four that involved juveniles. Terron Yarbrough, 17, died in a shooting at McLain High School later that night.

"All year long we've been having very young people who have no business carrying a gun around carrying guns and shooting each other," Watkins said.

"They are the suspects, and they are the victims. It's mystifying. There's no reason any of these kids should have ever had a gun in the first place."

Anyone with information on Pelton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.