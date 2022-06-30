Arrest of former Tulsa police officer was valid, appellate court rules

A state trial court abused its discretion when it determined that the arrest of a now-former Tulsa police officer on misdemeanor alcohol-related charges violated state law, a state appellate court ruled Thursday.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in a published opinion, overturned a district court ruling that found that the Tulsa Police Department’s arrest of Clay Ballenger, then a Tulsa police lieutenant, violated state law regarding misdemeanor arrests.

“The State presented sufficient evidence to show probable cause existed to arrest Ballenger for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated,” according to the 4-1 opinion written by Court of Criminal Appeals Vice Presiding Judge Robert Hudson.

“The District Court’s order quashing Ballenger’s arrest and suppressing the evidence derived from it is reversed and this case is remanded for further proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion.”

The ruling reaffirms the ability under state law for law enforcement to arrest individuals for an alcohol-related offense while in a vehicle in their own private residential driveway.

Jason Edge, Ballenger’s attorney, blasted the ruling in an email to the Tulsa World.

Edge said Ballenger was in his own driveway with the vehicle's engine turned off, the driver’s door open, the keys not in the ignition and police officers unable to locate them for about five minutes until they were found under the seat.

“The trial judge heard the facts and applied the law to them, and in fact even showed restraint,” Edge wrote. “He did NOT even dismiss the case. He simply excluded a little bit of evidence after an illegal arrest. And from all that next we get the higher court re-deciding the case on its own different grounds.”

“Now all Oklahomans should know that — as the dissenting Judge points out — the next time you have a few drinks inside your own home and decide you want to go sit in your car in your own driveway and listen to music; or you need to go to your car in your driveway and retrieve something from your car … you are committing a crime,” Edge wrote. “Such a ruling certainly doesn’t make me feel any safer.”

Ballenger was arrested at his Tulsa home on Aug. 27, 2020, after witnesses called 911 to report that a pickup had driven off the roadway several times before striking a parked police vehicle in a residential driveway about 9:30 p.m., according to court records.

Responding officers found Ballenger unconscious in the driver’s seat of his Ford F-150, according to court records. The driver’s door was open, and one of Ballenger’s feet was resting on the driveway at his residence, documents show. The pickup was in park, the engine was turned off and the keys were under the front seat, according to court testimony quoted in the court’s ruling.

According to the appellate court ruling, which also quoted other officers at the scene, Ballenger smelled of alcohol and had slowed speech when he was first shaken awake by responding officers. He was unsteady on his feet when he got out of the pickup and needed help to stand, according to court records.

Ballenger was arrested after he failed to respond to an officer’s questions about providing a sample to test for blood alcohol content, according to court records.

Tulsa County District Court prosecutors charged Ballenger on May 11, 2021, with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ballenger argued to Tulsa County Special Judge Anthony Miller that his DUI arrest was invalid because it was a misdemeanor committed outside the presence of police officers, according to court records.

He also challenged his arrest due to the fact that he was in his driveway at the time.

The state of Oklahoma, in its appeal of the district court ruling, said the warrantless misdemeanor arrest was proper under state law because Ballenger was in actual physical control of his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the presence of law enforcement.

While the appellate court ruling determined that it was proper to arrest Ballenger on a complaint of actual physical control, Kevin Keller, Criminal Division chief in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, said it doesn’t serve as a barrier to later being charged with driving under the influence. He said a DUI charge will still be pursued against Ballenger.

“The elements of DUI can be made through any part of competent evidence,” Keller said. “You can say, ‘This guy was driving the car, these kids saw him weaving, then police showed up and saw these signs of intoxication in the same vehicle he was sitting,' that sort of thing.”

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals agreed that Ballenger’s arrest was legally justified based on the observations of officers at the scene.

“Contrary to the trial court’s findings, Ballenger’s misdemeanor arrest was based on more than the information provided by third parties or mere suspicion,” the appellate court wrote. “Rather, the facts and circumstances within the officers’ knowledge were sufficient to warrant a prudent man in believing that Ballenger was in the commission of APC.”

“The crime of actual physical control is committed when an intoxicated person has direct influence, i.e., control, over the vehicle even if that person is unconscious,” the court opinion states. “The officers’ observations at the scene that night amounted to probable cause to arrest Ballenger for APC.”

The court also ruled that police could arrest Ballenger on an actual physical control complaint despite his being in his own driveway at the time. Cited was a 2020 decision in which the same court found, under Oklahoma law, that driveways were to be treated like private roads and were subject to traffic laws.

In his dissent, appeals court Judge David Lewis wrote that he would not have granted the state’s appeal, in part, because the state provided no evidence that it was prevented from trying the case without the excluded evidence.

Lewis wrote that he also continued to oppose the court’s 2020 decision that factored in this case. In the 2020 ruling, the appeals court had determined that a person could be charged with actual physical control while in a car in their own private driveway, citing a 2004 change in state law that added private roads to the list of locations where one could be subject to arrest.

Ballenger was hired in 1998 and retired from the Tulsa Police Department on Nov. 30, 2021, according to a department spokesman. He was president of the local Fraternal Order of Police from 2012 to 2016.

