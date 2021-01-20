 Skip to main content
Arrest made months after crash that left two women dead, Tulsa Police say

Latroy Wilson

Latroy Lorenzo Wilson faces two counts of first degree manslaughter after a September 2020 crash that killed two women: Elise Oakley, 17, and Keyara Flowers, 39.

 Tulsa County jail

A Tulsa man charged in the deaths of two women after a crash in September has surrendered to police.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near 36th Street North. No further details of the collision were provided in a Tulsa Police news release. Elise Oakley, 17, and Keyara Flowers, 39, reportedly died due to the crash.

An investigation resulted in two counts of first-degree manslaughter against Latroy Lorenzo Wilson, 45. Wilson surrendered shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wilson was booked into Tulsa County jail and remains held on $100,000 bond.

