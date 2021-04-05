Arrest made in south Tulsa shooting that killed one, wounded another

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday in connection with a double-shooting that left one person dead last week.

Esuan Rashad Scott, 20, was charged and arrested Monday in the March 30 shooting that killed Marcus Burkes, 41, and critically injured Burkes' friend. The two were found just before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of East 65th Place.

Burkes is Tulsa's 11th homicide victim this year. His friend continued to recover Monday, police said.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, committing an assault while masked, possessing a firearm while on probation, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.

Police announced Scott's arrest about 2:20 p.m. Monday and said he would be booked into the county jail.

