Arrest made in south Tulsa homicide

A man has been arrested in a Monday homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Stanley Dandridge was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint in the shooting death of Mack Long, 38, at the Villas and Hope Valley apartment complex.

About 4 p.m. on Monday, officers responding to a shots fired call found Long lying on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Long was unresponsive when officers arrived and died at the hospital.

Police said they believe Long and Dandridge got into an argument, and Standridge shot Long as he tried to run away.

Long's death was Tulsa's fourth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.