Arrest made in north Tulsa crash that left teen, woman dead

A man charged in the September deaths of a teen and woman in a north Tulsa crash has surrendered to police.

Latroy Lorenzo Wilson, 45, faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 11, deaths of Elise Oakley, 17, and Keyara Flowers, 39, according to a Tulsa police news release.

Wilson reportedly went left of center while driving his pickup south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 7:30 p.m., near North Cincinnati Drive, striking the northbound vehicle driven by Flowers and occupied by Oakley.

Oakley was pronounced dead at the scene, and Flowers later died at a hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on a misdemeanor complaint; he had been involved in a hit-and-run collision moments earlier just several hundred feet north of the fatality crash scene, according to court documents.