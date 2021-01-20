Arrest made in north Tulsa crash that left teen, woman dead

A man charged in the September deaths of a teen and woman in a north Tulsa crash has surrendered to police.
Latroy Lorenzo Wilson, 45, faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 11, deaths of Elise Oakley, 17, and Keyara Flowers, 39, according to a Tulsa police news release.
Wilson reportedly went left of center while driving his pickup south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 7:30 p.m., near North Cincinnati Drive, striking the northbound vehicle driven by Flowers and occupied by Oakley.
Oakley was pronounced dead at the scene, and Flowers later died at a hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wilson was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on a misdemeanor complaint; he had been involved in a hit-and-run collision moments earlier just several hundred feet north of the fatality crash scene, according to court documents.
At the hospital, Wilson’s blood report indicated he had various drugs in his system at the time of the crash, including hydrocodone and fentanyl, the affidavit states. A search warrant of his truck’s computer system further indicated he had not taken any steering or braking action in the seconds before the collision.
Wilson was later released on bond in the misdemeanor hit-and-run case, which is ongoing, and he surrendered Tuesday evening in the felony case following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
He remains held in the Tulsa County jail on $100,000 bond.