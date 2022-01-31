 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in fatal shooting after man found dead Saturday
Arrest made in fatal shooting after man found dead Saturday

Sapulpa Police have arrested a man accused in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in west Tulsa.

Johnny Clark, 23, of Tulsa was arrested six hours after Camron Roesner, 29, was found dead at Parkview Plaza, 1604 W. 59th St., late Saturday. 

Johnny Lee Clark

Clark

According to a news release from Tulsa Police Department, Clark was found with a gun later identified as loot from the murder scene. Roesner's homicide is the eighth reported in the city of Tulsa so far this year.

Clark is being held in Tulsa County jail on complaints related to the firearm, according to Tulsa Police, and he additionally faces charges including first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill.

