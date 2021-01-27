Arrest made in death of woman found at Chandler Park

A Sand Springs man was arrested Wednesday in the death of a woman who was found partially decomposed and covered in leaves in Chandler Park on Sunday.

A brief Facebook post from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening indicates that Nicholas McCarty was to be jailed on a first-degree murder complaint in the death of Keli Gilbert.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said earlier this week that Gilbert, also known as Keli Hankins, was last known to be alive in December.

The Sheriff's Office posted a short video showing a deputy transporting McCarty to the Tulsa County jail, where records spell his last name "McCarthy."

He remained in custody without the possibility of posting bond pending an initial appearance before a judge on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office did not say how McCarty became a suspect.

The agency previously reported that dog walkers found Gilbert's body covered with leaves at Chandler Park in west Tulsa on Sunday evening.