Arrest made after Tulsa police officer shot near 61st and Peoria

A Tulsa police officer was shot in the arm Monday afternoon during an altercation over a gun at a convenience store at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, police said. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Monday night after a manhunt that lasted several hours.

The officer was investigating the finding of a firearm in the restroom at the R&R Food Store, on the southwest corner of the intersection, about 4:30 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. The officer approached Rashad Thomas, 19, who the officer believed had something to do with the gun. Jail records list Thomas' first name as Rashed.

Video surveillance showed Thomas putting a gun in his waistband before the officer approached him, according to the Facebook post.

When the officer approached Thomas, Thomas pulled out his gun, and he and the officer began fighting over the weapon. The gun then went off, hitting the officer in the wrist, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

Thomas was not injured, according to the Facebook post.

Meulenberg said two other “suspects” were at the scene, but police had released no additional information about them by Monday night.