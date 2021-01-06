Arrest made after man reportedly dies following fight at east Tulsa motel

A man reportedly died following an afternoon fight at an east Tulsa motel on Wednesday, and police have arrested one in his death.

Darrick Adam Willis, 34, remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday on a first-degree manslaughter complaint in the death of Pierson Taylor, 31.

Taylor was reportedly a guest of Willis’ at the motel in the 10800 block of East 41st Street. Emergency responders were called there after noon in reference to a possible overdose and unsuccessfully attempted to revive Taylor, according to an arrest and booking report.

Officers at the scene interviewed Willis, who reportedly told them he and Taylor had gotten into a fight.

In a later interview with detectives, Willis said he assaulted Taylor, which included putting Taylor into a headlock and slamming his head into a concrete walkway, after Taylor struck him, the arrest report states.

“(Willis) stated that after the fight that approximately ten minutes later the victim collapsed in the motel room and 911 was called,” an officer wrote in a report.

It was unclear how Taylor managed to get back inside the room following the reported assault, the report states, and Willis reportedly told detectives he did not know.