Arrest made after man killed outside north Tulsa store

A man who turned himself in after fatally shooting another outside a north Tulsa store on Monday night has been arrested on a murder complaint.

Bryan Blount, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint early Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a unidentified man about 8:30 p.m. Monday outside Jerrod’s Grocery, 558 E. 36th St. N.

Blount and the victim had argued earlier in the evening outside the convenience store, police said, and Blount left before allegedly returning and shooting the man once. He was struck in his upper torso and died at the scene. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Blount left and turned himself in at a fire station, police later reported, and detectives described him as cooperative in the investigation.

Online court records show Blount was out on bond at the time of his arrest in a separate Tulsa County case from July 2020 in which he is charged with drug, firearm and property crimes.

He remains held at the Tulsa County jail without bail.

