Arrest made after man dies in fight in east Tulsa

A man was killed in a fight Wednesday, and the suspect was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter complaint, police said.

Police officers arrested Darrick Willis, 34, who had stayed at the scene at a hotel in the 10800 block of East 41st Street after the fight about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

During the fight, the victim stopped breathing and died at the scene. Willis was taken into custody there.

The victim's name had not been released as of Wednesday evening.

