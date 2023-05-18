Related Tulsa police chief laments lack of action to reduce gun violence

Tulsa police made an arrest in the city's 18th homicide of the year the day after a man was found shot dead at a north Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Towne Square Apartments near Apache and Peoria, where James Tottress was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified the alleged shooter as Jordan Aasim, 22, and took him into custody Monday, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

Aasim, identified in court records as Aasim Shareef Jordan-Mansur, remains held at Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $751,000. Police say Aasim will face a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said early this week, asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

April 19: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin discusses shootings at library, QT after arrest