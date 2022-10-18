Arrest made after ax assault; victim not expected to survive, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police arrested a man for reportedly swinging an ax at a victim who is not expected to survive his injuries.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a call from a home near 12th and Houston, where a security cameras reportedly captured video of what happened.

A 21-year-old-man was on the couch while Israel Trejo, spelled Isreal in jail records, was holding an ax that he was attempting to buy, according to a Tulsa police social media post. Trejo and the victim reportedly never exchanged any words with each other before Trejo swung the ax, which buried "deep inside the victim's head," police said.

The victim, hospitalized with the ax still in place, is not expected to survive.

Several witnesses also were at the house, where Trejo reportedly ran from the scene, police said. Officers found Trejo near Sixth and Peoria and took him into custody on an assault complaint but would face a murder charge if the victim dies, according to police.

Trejo remains held at Tulsa County jail on an ICE hold.