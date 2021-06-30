 Skip to main content
Arrest made 4 months after fatal shooting of nightclub owner
Arrest made 4 months after fatal shooting of nightclub owner

  • Updated
Club shooting

The Uptown Club, 6328 S. Peoria Ave., was the scene of a fatal shooting Feb. 27, 2021.

 Google Earth satellite image

Police have arrested the man accused in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa nightclub owner from earlier this year.

Marquan Marshall, 26, was arrested in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning, about four months after the death of Jath Burns.

Police had responded to reports of a shooting at the Uptown Club, 6328 S. Peoria Ave., around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 27 and found Burns, the club’s owner, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit. Burns died at the scene. Marshall was charged in March with first-degree murder.

Witnesses said two women had been fighting inside and that Burns closed the club. Marshall and Burns were seen arguing after everyone was ushered outside, the affidavit states. 

Marshall has previous firearms-related convictions from 2015 and 2017, as well as endangering others while attempting to elude police officers in 2015.

