Arkansas man pleads guilty to inducing Tulsa woman to prostitution; detectives say she had mental capacity of child

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to pandering this past month on allegations he induced a Tulsa woman with a "severely diminished mental capacity" into commercial sex work.

Originally charged with human trafficking, Caleb Cannady, 20, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge in late November. District Judge Tracy Priddy sentenced him to five years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

An affidavit states an investigator in the Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit responded to an advertisement for the woman on an escort website in May. Learning she was an adult functioning at a 12-year-old's mental capacity and likely not working alone, he met her with a search warrant at her south Tulsa apartment, according to the affidavit.

Establishing that she was not under arrest, the officers spoke with the woman and a parent, and the woman told them the activity was against her will, the affidavit states. She said she met Cannady on Plenty of Fish, a dating website known to detectives as a sphere through which predators often recruit "vulnerable women" for commercial sex work.

Detectives reportedly found messages on the woman's phone from Cannady's number alerting her when a customer was outside her apartment and demanding a higher percentage of the profits.

In his plea, Cannady admitted to inducing the woman in certain acts of prostitution by setting up the acts and prices, but in an earlier motion to quash, he claimed the woman, whom he identified as his girlfriend, was not mentally impaired and was selling sex before they met.

Among other provisions, Oklahoma law defines pandering as any person who procures another person for prostitution or persuades or encourages another person to become a prostitute by promise, threats, violence or any device or scheme.

Human trafficking is knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring or maintaining another person through deception, force or coercion for the purpose of engaging that person in commercial sex; or, knowingly benefiting from participating in a venture that has engaged in such, according to the Oklahoma Uniform Jury Instructions.

The sentencing range for pandering is two to 20 years, and additional to Cannady's five, Priddy ordered him to pay a $600 fine and $150 victims compensation assessment. She set the sentence to run concurrently with two, two-year sentences from a March drugs and weapons case and gave Cannady credit for time served.

He was housed at the Lexington Assessment & Reception Center on Friday, according to DOC records.