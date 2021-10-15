Appellate court vacates life sentence of Tulsa man convicted of abusing infant

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has vacated the conviction and life prison sentence of a Tulsa man who was convicted of six counts of child abuse by injury after he challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him.
The appellate court ruled Thursday that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction when it prosecuted Robert Taylor Bragg, 35, in connection with the 2014 abuse of an infant relative.
The appellate court said its decision will become final in 20 days to give state officials time to challenge the ruling and/or for federal officials to consider filing charges of their own.
As of Thursday, no federal charges were pending against Bragg.
However, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a brief statement after the ruling.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is aware of Mr. Bragg’s case and of today’s ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals,” the spokeswoman said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office typically doesn’t comment on cases until a federal indictment or charge has been made public.
State prosecutors accused Bragg at the time of “abusively shaking” a 5-week-old girl, causing brain damage, retinal hemorrhages and rib fractures, according to Tulsa World archives.
A Tulsa County District Court jury in 2017 convicted Bragg of the six child abuse counts, online court records show. A judge later sentenced him, in accordance with the jury recommendations, to simultaneously serve one life prison term along with five 20-year prison terms.
Bragg's appeal cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 ruling that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try cases when an American Indian was involved and the crime occurred on land deemed to still be Indian Country.
The crime occurred in an area within the Cherokee Nation reservation, under the McGirt and subsequent state court rulings.
The victim in the case was a member of the Cherokee Nation under a tribal law that provides temporary, 240-day citizenship to newborns of tribal members.