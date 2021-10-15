Appellate court vacates life sentence of Tulsa man convicted of abusing infant

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has vacated the conviction and life prison sentence of a Tulsa man who was convicted of six counts of child abuse by injury after he challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him.

The appellate court ruled Thursday that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction when it prosecuted Robert Taylor Bragg, 35, in connection with the 2014 abuse of an infant relative.

The appellate court said its decision will become final in 20 days to give state officials time to challenge the ruling and/or for federal officials to consider filing charges of their own.

As of Thursday, no federal charges were pending against Bragg.

However, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a brief statement after the ruling.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is aware of Mr. Bragg’s case and of today’s ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals,” the spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office typically doesn’t comment on cases until a federal indictment or charge has been made public.