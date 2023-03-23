Two men whose state felony convictions and sentences were initially overturned by an appellate court on jurisdictional grounds lost their appeals in the same court Thursday.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in separate rulings upheld the convictions of Richard Roth, 43, and Johnny Edward Mize II, 37.

Both Roth and Mize had their convictions and sentences tossed in 2021 after the OCCA determined the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction to try them in light of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

The McGirt ruling and subsequent others determined that the reservations of the Muscogee Nation and five other Oklahoma tribes in eastern Oklahoma still existed because Congress never disestablished them.

Roth was serving a 19-year prison term at the time after a jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in the 2014 drunken-driving death of 11-year-old Billy Jack Chuculate Lord in Wagoner County.

Mize was serving a 25-year prison term after a Tulsa County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Jake Ulrich, 15.

Federal prosecutors later secured a 6½ year prison sentence against Mize after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Roth, meanwhile, remained in state prison while state officials appealed both OCCA rulings and others to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In June, the state of Oklahoma won a partial victory when the Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma enjoyed concurrent jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in Indian Country cases when the victim was a tribal member and the suspect was non-tribal.

The Supreme Court's 2022 ruling in Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma meant both Roth and Mize could be tried in state court since they were not members of a federally recognized tribe despite their victims being tribal members and the crime occurring within Indian Country.

In issuing its rulings Thursday, the OCCA also turned away Roth’s and Mize’s claims on other grounds.

Mize is currently being held in federal prison, according to online Bureau of Prison records.

