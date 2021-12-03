Appellate court tosses murder conviction, life sentence for man convicted of Tulsa murder

An appellate court Thursday tossed the murder conviction and life sentence of a Tulsa man linked to a 2016 carjacking spree in Broken Arrow and east Tulsa that left a 27-year-old man dead.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the convictions and prison terms against Emmitt Sam, 23, be dismissed after he argued the state didn’t have jurisdiction to try him.

Sam cited his membership in the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling that affirmed the Muscogee Nation tribal reservation dating to the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress as to factors preventing the state from prosecuting him.

A jury convicted Sam in 2017 of murder in the fatal shooting of Johnathan Stephens on June 25, 2016.

Sam, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, was accused of committing a string of carjackings with then-16-year-old Nathan Simmons before he shot Stephens outside his residence in the 8500 block of East 26th Street.

The appellate court ruled for Sam over the state of Oklahoma’s objections that Sam became a member of the Cherokee Nation two years after the deadly crime spree.