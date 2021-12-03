Appellate court tosses murder conviction, life sentence for man convicted of Tulsa murder

An appellate court Thursday tossed the murder conviction and life sentence of a Tulsa man linked to a 2016 carjacking spree in Broken Arrow and east Tulsa that left a 27-year-old man dead.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the convictions and prison terms against Emmitt Sam, 23, be dismissed after he argued the state didn’t have jurisdiction to try him.
Sam cited his membership in the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling that affirmed the Muscogee Nation tribal reservation dating to the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress as to factors preventing the state from prosecuting him.
A jury convicted Sam in 2017 of murder in the fatal shooting of Johnathan Stephens on June 25, 2016.
Sam, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, was accused of committing a string of carjackings with then-16-year-old Nathan Simmons before he shot Stephens outside his residence in the 8500 block of East 26th Street.
The appellate court ruled for Sam over the state of Oklahoma’s objections that Sam became a member of the Cherokee Nation two years after the deadly crime spree.
While Sam was 17 at the time of murder and carjacking, his mother had been an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation since birth and had raised Sam in a predominately Cherokee community until the family moved to Tulsa in 2005, according to court records.
The court noted that Sam’s mother had previously applied for citizenship for her son numerous times before the murder and carjacking, but the applications had been rejected because his father’s name was not on the birth certificate and he died when Sam was 1 year old.
“Appellant presented sufficient evidence to meet his burden of producing prima facie evidence that he has some Indian blood and that he was recognized as an Indian,” the appeals court opinion states.
State prosecutors countered that that Sam was “a member of an African American street gang, although Native American street gangs were available to him.”
Police said Sam and Simmons stole a Lexus SUV during a Broken Arrow home invasion before taking a Ford Focus from two people in Tulsa at gunpoint. Sam reportedly exited the Focus, walked up to Stephens and shot him with a rifle, then left with Simmons. They reportedly abandoned the vehicle near 21st Street and Interstate 44.
Afterward, the teens reportedly stole a Nissan Sentra and $360 after pistol-whipping the car’s owner at the Shoreline Apartments. Next, police said, a woman was robbed of her Dodge Charger, and Sam and Simmons drove the Sentra and Charger to an east Tulsa apartment complex.
They reportedly left the Sentra in the parking lot and fled in the Charger, prompting a police chase and subsequent crash in the 1600 block of South 124th East Avenue.
Sam was sentenced in 2017 to serve a life prison sentence and 17 additional years following a jury trial. The state calculates a life sentence for parole purposes as being 45 years, of which Sam would have been required to serve at least 85% due to the nature of the crime.
Featured