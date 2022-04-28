Appellate court tosses conviction, life without parole sentences for Washington County man on McGirt grounds

A state appellate court Thursday overturned five life without parole prison sentences and related convictions for a Washington County man found guilty of various sex acts with a child.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction when it prosecuted Joseph Scott Bennett in 2020 because he is an American Indian and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

State prosecutors tried Bennett, 36, in August 2020, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark McGirt ruling.

The ruling determined state officials couldn’t prosecute Jimcy McGirt, an American Indian, in a 1990s-era child sex abuse case because the Muscogee Nation reservation, where the abuse occurred, had never been disestablished by Congress.

McGirt was later sentenced to three life sentences after he was retried and found guilty in Muskogee federal court.

After his arrest, Bennett asked that the state charges against him be dismissed on jurisdictional grounds because he was a Cherokee Nation member, according to court records.

In all, Bennett made the request that charges be dismissed four times, according to court records.

But each time the court rejected the request, records show.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, no court prior to Bennett’s trial had extended the ruling to include other tribal reservations.

A jury later convicted Bennett on seven counts and recommended life without parole sentences on five of the counts.

A judge in November 2020 followed the jury’s recommendation when he sentenced Bennett to all five life without parole sentences, plus two 10-year sentences.

In March 2021, less than five months after sentencing Bennett, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling in a separate case that established that the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations had never been disestablished.

The appellate ruling will become official in 20 days, when the court issues a mandate.

While the federal government has often picked up criminal cases after their dismissal in Oklahoma court on McGirt grounds, there is no public indication a decision had been made in Bennett’s case.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Tulsa declined to comment, which is typical as federal prosecutors rarely comment on cases prior to filing.

In 2006, Bennett was found guilty in Washington County of five counts of lewd and indecent proposals to a child and ordered to serve five years in prison, records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.