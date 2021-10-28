Appellate court throws out murder conviction, life sentence in 2017 Claremore case due to McGirt ruling

A state appellate court overturned on Thursday a Rogers County murder conviction and life without parole prison sentence for a man who admitted to shooting a Claremore man while robbing him and others in 2017.

However, other convictions related to the robbery and an unrelated assault will keep Marquise Petey White in state prison for a while longer.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute White in the shooting death of Dakota Rex, 22.

Rather, the appellate court said White’s murder case should have been prosecuted by federal authorities because it met the terms of the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision, which determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation from the 1860s was still intact because Congress had never specifically dissolved it.

Major crimes occurring in “Indian Country” are the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government.

Rex was American Indian, and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation, which the state appellate court recognized as being still in existence, too, due to similar treaty language to that cited in the McGirt ruling.