Appellate court throws out murder conviction, life sentence in 2017 Claremore case due to McGirt ruling

A state appellate court overturned on Thursday a Rogers County murder conviction and life without parole prison sentence for a man who admitted to shooting a Claremore man while robbing him and others in 2017.
However, other convictions related to the robbery and an unrelated assault will keep Marquise Petey White in state prison for a while longer.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute White in the shooting death of Dakota Rex, 22.
Rather, the appellate court said White’s murder case should have been prosecuted by federal authorities because it met the terms of the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision, which determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation from the 1860s was still intact because Congress had never specifically dissolved it.
Major crimes occurring in “Indian Country” are the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government.
Rex was American Indian, and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation, which the state appellate court recognized as being still in existence, too, due to similar treaty language to that cited in the McGirt ruling.
“Pursuant to McGirt, the state therefore has no jurisdiction as part of its inherent police power over the murder committed in this case,” the appellate court wrote in its opinion.
The appellate court also declined again to take up the state of Oklahoma’s contention that it had joint jurisdiction in the murder because White is not an American Indian.
“Adoption of the State’s novel theory of concurrent jurisdiction is a political matter which may be addressed by Congress, not this Court,” the court wrote.
White, 27, has been serving a no-parole life sentence since he pleaded guilty in 2019 to first-degree murder and burglary charges, along with robbery, kidnapping, assault and conspiracy charges.
White admitted to shooting Rex in May 2017 at a Claremore residence while he and two others robbed the occupants.
While the appellate court ordered White’s no-parole life sentence dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, it let stand White’s other convictions related to the robbery that carried concurrent prison terms of five and 10 years in prison.
White is also serving a current two-year sentence for assault on a police officer.
Two others linked to the deadly robbery are also serving prison time.
In 2018, Kairee Javon Cooks, 23, received a 15-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and related charges.
In July, Cooks applied for a modification of his sentence, saying has turned his life around since entering the prison system. No action has been taken on the request.
Dairon Timothy Brown, 25, was sentenced to serve a 15-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2020 to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault while masked, burglary, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a felony.
No federal charges related to Rex’s murder have been made public, if they exist, although federal prosecutors have been known in McGirt-related cases to keep an indictment sealed until after a ruling from the Court of Criminal Appeals.
The court indicated that the ruling would be final 20 days from the delivery and filing of the decision.