Appellate court rejects Owasso man's challenge of sex abuse conviction, sentence

A state appellate court Thursday upheld the conviction and sentence for an Owasso man, who a jury found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found no wrongdoing by the judge who handled Thomas Joseph Riddle’s case and reaffirmed its decision regarding the constitutionality of the statute for which he was convicted.

A Tulsa County District Court jury convicted Riddle, 40, in February 2020 of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

Riddle was arrested after a then 9-year-old girl claimed to authorities in April 2019 that Riddle had sexually abused her multiple times in 2018 at an Owasso residence.

A jury found Riddle guilty in February 2020 and recommended a 25-year prison term.

At his sentencing, District Judge Tracy Priddy suspended 10 years of Riddle's 25-year prison term and fined him $500.

Riddle claimed he was denied a right to a fair trial in part when Priddy excluded certain cross-examination.

But the appellate court ruled there was no limit unjustly imposed.

“We find the limitations imposed here were reasonable given the minimal relevance of the testimony, the likelihood of confusion of the issues, and the danger of unfair prejudice,” the court wrote in its opinion.

The court also rejected the assertion by Riddle that the child sexual abuse statute is unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.

The court, in dismissing that claim, pointed to a 2019 ruling it made regarding the constitutionality of the statute.

