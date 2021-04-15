Appellate court rejects McGirt claims of two inmates who failed to prove Native American ancestry

Two rulings from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals show that just saying you have American Indian blood in you isn’t necessarily enough to get your state conviction overturned on jurisdictional grounds.
The appellate court Thursday rejected the appeals of two inmates who claimed their Native American roots qualified them for coverage under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued last summer.
That ruling in McGirt v Oklahoma determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, was never disestablished, leaving Oklahoma without jurisdiction to try criminal cases when the victim or suspect is American Indian and the crime occurred within the reservation.
The ruling has since been expanded to include four other American Indian tribal reservations in Oklahoma.
The appellate court, in a 17-page, unpublished opinion, rejected the appeal of Darvis L. Groves, 52, who sought to vacate two domestic assault and battery convictions that netted him a 22 year sentence in 2016.
One of the assault and battery counts occurred while Groves was strangling the defendant.
While Groves rightfully claimed the location of the alleged assaults, near the Tulsa Jail, occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, the court rejected his appeal because it could not verify his claim that he was “native American,” or recognized as one by a federally recognized tribe or the federal government.
“Pursuant to McGirt, and as relevant here, the perpetrator must have status as an Indian and the location of the crime must be in Indian country before the crime falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government to try the case,” the court wrote in its opinion. “Appellant presented no evidence to the district court which showed his status as Indian.”
The court also rejected other claims in his appeal, which included ineffective legal counsel and the right to a speedy trial.
The appellate court also rejected the appeal of Bryan Christopher O’Rourke Sr., 44, in part for the same reason.
A Tulsa County District Court jury convicted O’Rourke on eight child sex abuse counts following a trial in 2019.
A judge followed the jury’s recommendation to sentence O’Rourke to 120 years in prison.
O’Rourke submitted an affidavit from his mother, in which she claimed her son was a member of the Choctaw Nation.
However, the court noted that O’Rourke failed to include evidence from the Choctaw Nation or a copy of a tribal membership card to support his claim of American Indian ancestry.
O’Rourke also failed to provide evidence beyond his mother’s affidavit that the crime occurred within Indian Country as defined by McGirt, according to the ruling.
“Under these circumstances, we deny the motion to supplement the record, and this proposition is denied,” the court wrote in its decision.