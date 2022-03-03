Appellate court rejects appeal by former gubernatorial candidate serving 32-year prison term

A state appellate court Thursday rejected the appeal of a former candidate for governor who was convicted in the 2019 shooting of a process server.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals turned away Christopher Jonathan Barnett’s claims, including self-defense, letting stand a 32-year prison term and $500 fine he received following a trial in March 2020.

“Appellant was not entitled to use deadly force against the victim in defense of himself or another under any reasonable view of the proven facts, and thus is not immune from prosecution for this criminal assault,” the court said in its seven-page opinion.

The court said the “law entitles one to stand his ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if he is engaged in lawful activity, is attacked in a place where he has a right to be, and reasonably believes force is necessary to prevent great bodily harm to himself or another, or prevent the commission of a forcible felony.”

But the appellate court wrote in its opinion that Barnett “assuredly was not engaged in lawful activity when he repeatedly threatened violence against a process server who approached his residence while engaged in legal business.”

A Tulsa County jury found Barnett, a 2018 candidate for governor, guilty of committing felony assault and battery when he shot the process server attempting to give him legal documents at his south Tulsa home in July 2019.

The armed process server testified at trial that he was midway in Barnett’s yard, walking away, when he was shot once in the left elbow after he unsuccessfully attempted to serve Barnett with a legal papers.

Barnett testified at his trial that the man never pointed a weapon at him, but he nevertheless felt threatened during the encounter, which largely occurred through a closed door on his front porch, according to Tulsa World archives.

Portions of the encounter between Barnett and the process server, which occurred during the week just before 9 p.m., were captured on Barnett’s home video surveillance system and by an audio recording made by the process server, according to Tulsa World archives.

An appeal brief filed on Barnett’s behalf indicated he had other reasons to feel threatened as a “gay man living in a conservative state with his husband.”

“He had recently run for governor where this aspect of his personal life had become public,” his brief stated. “For these reasons, he and his husband had received death threats at their home.”

Barnett’s appeal listed a number of reasons why he did not receive a fair trial, including the claim the trial judge improperly dismissed a motion that the charges should be dropped based on the state’s Stand Your Ground law as a legal defense.

Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy ruled just before Barnett’s trial that he could not claim immunity from prosecution under the state’s Stand Your Ground law, noting video of the encounter played at trial indicated the process server never displayed his firearm before the shooting, or even after.

“The defendant’s statement that he was in fear for his life and his family’s life, that he was going to be robbed, killed and left as a crime statistic does not bear out in the evidence the Court has been presented with and viewed,” Priddy’s ruling stated.

Barnett came in eighth out of 10 Republican candidates in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, receiving fewer than 6,000 votes, or less than 2% of the total cast.

More from appellate court: In an unrelated case, the Court of Criminal Appeals also on Thursday rejected the appeal of Charles Wayne Smith, 48, who is serving an 18-year prison sentence after a Wagoner County District Court jury convicted him of first-degree arson and three counts of cruelty to animals following an October 2017 trial.

The jury found Smith guilty of burning a house in Porter to the ground in 2014 and of fatally shooting a horse and two dogs.

