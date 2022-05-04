Appellate court overturns ruling in pepper-spray lawsuit while case of mentally ill man shot by deputies is dismissed

A man who was pepper-sprayed while handcuffed and face down on the ground can continue to pursue a federal lawsuit against the police, but another civil case involving a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by deputies has been dismissed.
The two rulings, in unrelated cases, were issued Tuesday in separate federal courts.
In the latter case, a federal judge ruled for Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and three deputies who were sued in their official capacities in the 2017 death of Joshua Barre.
The 29-year-old man apparently was having a mental illness crisis when he was shot by Tulsa County deputies as he tried to enter a northside convenience store armed with two butcher knives.
U.S. District Judge William G. Young ruled in favor of Regalado and the three deputies, finding that they did not violate Barre’s civil rights when they fatally shot him.
Young, in a 54-page ruling issued Tuesday, wrote that “while it is tragic that Barre suffered from uncontrolled mental illness and was not apprehended earlier, objectively the Deputies acted reasonably,” finding that Barre’s constitutional rights were not violated.
A law firm representing Barre’s estate said it was reviewing the decision in regard to an appeal.
“We knew the case would be a challenge under the current state of the law, but it was a challenge worth pursuing,” attorney Dan Smolen said in a written statement.
The mental health system failed Barre, Smolen wrote.
“The District Court ultimately found that the Mental Health Team’s clear failures do not amount to a constitutional violation,” the statement continues. “We believe this case underscores the lack of protection mentally ill citizens are afforded under the law.”
In an unrelated case, whose events also date to 2017, a three-judge federal appellate court panel has overturned a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Tulsa man against the city of Tulsa and three police officers.
In a published opinion issued Tuesday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a Tulsa federal court ruling that granted summary judgment to the city of Tulsa and the officers.
In its ruling, the appellate court disagreed with the lower court’s finding that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity because they did not use excessive force.
“A reasonable jury could find that the officers’ use of pepper spray was excessive force,” the appellate court panel wrote in its 21-page opinion.
The decision sends Ira Lee Wilkins’ excessive force lawsuit back to Tulsa federal court for further proceedings after the panel found that Wilkins was "not resisting, was not a threat to officer safety and was under the officers' control" when he was pepper sprayed.
“Because the officers were not entitled to qualified immunity, we reverse summary judgment in their favor,” the opinion says.
The city of Tulsa declined to comment on the ruling, citing the pending litigation.
Smolen, meanwhile, whose firm is also representing Wilkins, said the firm was “extremely pleased” with the ruling.
“This is a victory for civil rights advocates throughout the region. We have always believed that Mr. Wilkins’s case involved blatantly excessive force perpetrated by Tulsa Police Department officers.”
In Barre’s case, deputies with the Sheriff's Office’s Mental Health Unit tried twice in the days before his death to place Barre in protective custody so he could be taken to a mental health facility for evaluation and possible treatment.
On both occasions, the deputies left Barre after he yelled at and threatened them when they tried to talk to him at his home.
Days later, on June 9, 2017, deputies were patrolling the area when they received a call indicating that a shirtless Barre, carrying two butcher knives, was walking in the middle of a neighborhood street, according to the ruling.
When Barre reached a convenience store in the 4600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. one deputy used a Taser on him, but Barre “shrugged it off” somehow, according to court records.
Just as Barre opened the door to the convenience store, the two deputies and a Tulsa police officer fatally shot him. The police officer is not a defendant in the lawsuit.
The deputies claimed that they feared for the lives of those inside the store as Barre was in a “highly psychotic state and they believed he posed an immediate threat of serious bodily harm or death to anyone who was in the store,” according to the ruling.
The judge called the incident “tragic” but noted that neither the deputies nor the sheriff in his official capacity violated Barre’s state or federal constitutional rights when he was fatally shot.
Regalado issued the following statement when asked to comment on the ruling:
“We agree with the Judge’s decision to dismiss this lawsuit. We have maintained from the beginning that our deputies acted appropriately under the circumstances and upheld their oath to protect the lives of the citizenry we serve.
"That being said, it does not make this incident less tragic and our prayers and thoughts continue to be with the Barre family. We hope that this incident will further highlight the very real need for additional mental health and addiction services in Oklahoma.”
In Wilkins’ case, the three-judge appellate court panel sided with the plaintiffs’ version of the events.
“The officers contend that no reasonable officer would have thought the use of pepper spray on a ‘suspect who continued to resist and prevent the search of his pockets would be unlawful,’” the ruling states, quoting city’s court filings.
“But their argument presumes their version of facts, not Mr. Wilkins’s, which we must accept at summary judgment,” the ruling states.
“Under the proper view of the facts, Mr. Wilkins did not resist after the officers forced him to the ground,” the ruling continues. “Shooting pepper spray into his face violated clearly established law.”
“Our precedent clearly established that force against a subdued suspect who does not pose a threat violates the Fourth Amendment,” the ruling continues.
The ruling states that the district judge was required to accept Mr. Wilkins’s version of events so long as it was not “blatantly contradicted” by available video.
The lower court ruling indicated that pepper spray was reasonable due to Wilkins’ “continued movement and resistance.”
But the appellate court indicated that its review of bodycam video of the incident found no blatant contradiction of Wilkins’ account.
“At trial, the factfinder will have to decide whether Mr. Wilkins resisted … but at this stage, we view the facts in light most favorable to Mr. Wilkins and draw all reasonable inferences in his favor”, the court stated, citing earlier court rulings.
Fatal Shooting
Police chaplain and pastor Andru Morgan prays after a mentally ill man brandishing two knives was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in north Tulsa on Friday morning. He had spent the past few hours trying to comfort the deceased man’s family members and upset spectators. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man walks past as law enforcement officials investigate an officer-involved shooting near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One man died at the hospital, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A woman stands with her hands raised as law enforcement officials investigate an officer-involved shooting near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Bobby White, of Tulsa, raises his hands as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A man talks with police as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
People look toward law enforcement officials as officers investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A woman looks toward law enforcement officials as officers investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A crowd chants as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Tiffany Smttick (2nd from right) yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Demyan Washington,7, (2nd from left) and his mom Sheka Washington protest after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Protesters stand in the street after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tim Borrens yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tim Borrens yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Denerrious Hopkins(left) and others protest after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tim Borrens yells at police after a man was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished two knives when law enforcement responded to a mental health call then went to at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard on June 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People gather as law enforcement officials investigate an officer-involved shooting near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
People gather as law enforcement officials investigate an officer-involved shooting near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
People take photos as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Tulsa resident Angie Pitts (left) tries to calm down others as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
People gather as law enforcement officials investigate an officer-involved shooting near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Nearby resident Angie Pitts (left) walks with a sheriff as she talks to other officers as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Tulsa resident Angie Pitts (right) tries to calm down others as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A woman walks past a police car as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
A woman carries a child as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Tulsa County sheriffs stand together as they try to control the scene near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officers stand across from neighbors at 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Officers investigate the scene near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Denerrious Hopkins (left) and Bobby White gesture to officers not to shoot as White takes out cigarettes from his pocket as officers investigate an officer-involved shooting where a man holding knives was shot and killed near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed, on Friday, June 9, 2017. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Protesters shout at police at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday at 46th Street North and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the crowd began thinning out after law enforcement offiers appeared in riot gear. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
1 of 49
