Appellate court orders death row inmate's conviction, sentence overturned, reversing lower court ruling

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals previously ruled in another Death Row case that jurisdictional claims can never be waived and can be brought up at any time. In that case, of Shaun Michael Bosse, the appellate court granted a 45 day delay before it made its decision final.

A Stephens County jury convicted Bench in 2015 of first-degree murder in the beating death of Braylee Henry, 16.

Henry’s body was found in June 2012 on the Bench family property after she told others that she was going to a convenience store.

Bench was arrested while driving Henry’s car in Custer County.

Attorneys for Bench claim he was mentally ill at the time of Henry’s death.

Bench, in his post-conviction relief application claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have the right to try him for murder because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation reservation.

The McGirt Supreme Court ruling, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had not been disestablished, meant crimes involving American Indians that occurred within much of eastern Oklahoma were not the jurisdiction of the state, but federal or tribal authorities.