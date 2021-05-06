Appellate court orders death row inmate's conviction, sentence overturned, reversing lower court ruling

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday reversed a lower court ruling that barred a death row inmate from claiming the state did not have jurisdiction to try him because he waited too long to seek an appeal.
In a published opinion, the state appellate court ruled a trial court judge abused his discretion when he tossed Miles Sterling Bench’s appeal on procedural grounds.
The appellate court agreed with the district judge’s ruling that Bench had met his burden of establishing his status as an American Indian for jurisdictional purposes. But the appellate court faulted the lower court’s conclusions regarding the timing of Bench’s jurisdictional appeal.
“We further find the District Court abused its discretion in concluding ... (Bench’s) jurisdictional claim is procedurally barred,” the court wrote in its decision.
The district court judge ruled that Bench was not entitled to relief on appeal because he failed to raise the issue on his initial, or direct, appeal, rather waiting to until seeking post conviction relief.
Following the ruling, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter immediately filed a request to stay the decision while he pursues an appeal.
“The state asks this court to stay the mandate and preserve that conviction to give the United States Supreme Court the opportunity to determine whether Indian Country jurisdictional claims, like that raised by the petitioner, may be waived or otherwise barred from review,” he said.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals previously ruled in another Death Row case that jurisdictional claims can never be waived and can be brought up at any time. In that case, of Shaun Michael Bosse, the appellate court granted a 45 day delay before it made its decision final.
A Stephens County jury convicted Bench in 2015 of first-degree murder in the beating death of Braylee Henry, 16.
Henry’s body was found in June 2012 on the Bench family property after she told others that she was going to a convenience store.
Bench was arrested while driving Henry’s car in Custer County.
Attorneys for Bench claim he was mentally ill at the time of Henry’s death.
Bench, in his post-conviction relief application claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have the right to try him for murder because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation reservation.
The McGirt Supreme Court ruling, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had not been disestablished, meant crimes involving American Indians that occurred within much of eastern Oklahoma were not the jurisdiction of the state, but federal or tribal authorities.
Both Bench and prosecutors agreed that Bench was an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation when the crime occurred and that it occurred within the historic geographical area of the Chickasaw Nation, as set forth in the 1855 and 1866 treaties between the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and United States.
Bench has been on death row at Oklahoma State Penitentiary since May 2015.